James Luther Greer was born May 12, 1931, to Roy Earl and Eva (Spraker) Greer at Mitchell.

Services will be planned at later time.

Shortly after his birth the family moved to North Platte. He was a graduate of the North Platte High School, Class of 1949.

He started working for the Union Pacific Railroad in August 1950. Jim served in the Army during the Korean War from January 1952 to January 1954. He was in Artillery.

After serving In the Army he returned to Union Pacific as a equipment operator and equipment mechanic. On June 29, 1958, he was united in marriage to Rosalie B. Olson. Jim retired from Union Pacific in May 1996.

Jim and Rosalie lived in a railroad bunk car, traveling with railroad gang work from Missouri to Washington state, for approximately five years. They eventually settled in Columbus for a short time, then moved to Grand Island. Jim served on the Grand Island City Council for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Greer; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Jeanette Greer of Lincoln and Jeff and Melody Greer of Grand Island; one daughter, Diana Greer of San Francisco, Calif.; three grandchildren, Samantha Greer of Lincoln, Reagan Greer of Grand Island, and Jade Greer of Nova Scotia, Canada; and one brother, Bob Greer of Amarillo, Texas.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 27, 2020.