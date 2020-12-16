James Markvicka, 73
ERICSON - James R. Markvicka, 73, of Ericson, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 14, 2020, at his home.
Graveside inurnment services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Hillside Cemetery in North Loup with Duane Waddle officiating. Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.