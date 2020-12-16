Menu
James R. Markvicka
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
James Markvicka, 73
ERICSON - James R. Markvicka, 73, of Ericson, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 14, 2020, at his home.
Graveside inurnment services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Hillside Cemetery in North Loup with Duane Waddle officiating. Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Hillside Cemetery
North Loup, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Marty and Julie, I'm so sorry to read this news. I know it must seem so soon after you lost your mom, Marty, and it's so especially hard during the holidays when you want to be with your family. God bless your dad! I know he'll find ways to let you know he's healed and well and watching out for his wonderful family on earth. Sending many prayers for Jesus to comfort you all!
Cathy Howard
Friend
December 16, 2020
I was sadden to hear of Jim's passing. As elementary age kids, Jim and I were buddies. I have fond recollections of explorations and adventures along the creek that passed through the Markvicka farm. In particular, I recall one such adventure with a bee hive. My condolences to his family.
Lyle White
Friend
December 1, 2020
Sympathy to the family. Always enjoyed visiting with Jim. He made some beautiful wood projects.
Nancy Senn
November 20, 2020
Marty and family - I'm very sorry to hear about the unexpected loss of your dad. Our sincere condolences.
Jennifer Northouse (Eschliman)
Friend
November 18, 2020
Jim was such a fun guy in high school and such a pleasure in my backyard on class reunions. I will miss him a lot , he was always so smart we all had to laugh cause he never had to study for those darn tests! Rest in Pease dear friend. Linda Sims Vasicek!
Linda Vasicek
Classmate
November 16, 2020
