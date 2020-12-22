ST. PAUL - James "Jim" Ross, 84, of rural St. Paul, passed away at home with his family by his side Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will be officiating. Masonic Rites will be provided by the St. Paul Masonic Lodge 82. Masks will be required and CDC guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Facebook page.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2020.