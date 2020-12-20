ST. PAUL - James "Jim" Ross of rural St. Paul passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will be officiating. Masonic rites will be provided by the St. Paul Masonic Lodge 82. Masks will be required, and CDC guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will appear later.

