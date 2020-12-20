ST. PAUL - James "Jim" Ross of rural St. Paul passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will be officiating. Masonic rites will be provided by the St. Paul Masonic Lodge 82. Masks will be required, and CDC guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
Rose, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you.
Pamela Morriss
December 25, 2020
thoughts and prayers are with you on your loss of jim Blessings to you all. Was with you in thoughts
Diana Merriman
December 22, 2020
My prayer to all of you.
Melanie Decker
December 21, 2020
My sympathy and prayers go to the family at this great loss. Jim was a special person and one loved by all of us. May your memories bring you comfort. Love, hugs and prayers for all the family.
Itha Yost
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Jim was a great person.
Sandra K Brown
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to you all! May you fell blessed knowing he waits for you in heaven. My memories from the last 3 years as Jim's caregiver will be cherished forever. God's peace to you all.
Dorothy Gregg
December 21, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Ross family during this difficult period. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Sazama
December 21, 2020
You all are in my deepest thoughts and prayers..
Doreen Kelley
December 20, 2020
Chris and families, i'm soooo very sorry for your loss, sending lots of prayers/HUGS to you and your families!!!