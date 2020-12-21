ST. PAUL - James "Jim" Ross, 84, of rural St. Paul, passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday at United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Susan Murithi will be officiating. Masonic Rites will be provided by the St. Paul Masonic Lodge 82. Masks will be required and CDC guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. The service will be livestreamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Facebook page.
Jim was born on Jan. 7, 1936, in rural St. Paul to Adam and Esther (Anderson) Ross. Jim graduated from St. Paul High School in 1953. Jim served in the U.S. Navy from October 1956 to December 1957, with a rank of electrician.
Jim and Rose Frost were high school sweethearts and were united in marriage on June 27, 1954. They lived their entire married life of 66 years on their farm near St. Paul. Jim farmed and worked at Ritz Feed-Loup Valley Supply and was the Howard County Weed Superintendent before retiring. The family enjoyed going on vacations and traveling. Jim loved the farm, but his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with the kids and the grandkids. He truly enjoyed going to their sporting events and various activities. They had a special place in Jim's heart, always bringing him a smile. He always said, "It's all about the kids!" Jim also enjoyed reading novels by Louis L'Amour and watching western movies.
Jim was a member of the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. He also belonged to the St. Paul and Wolbach Masonic Lodges, being a Master in both.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rose; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Susan Ross of St. Paul and Donald and Monica Ross of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughters and son-in-law, Christine O'Neill of Grand Island and Rose Ann and Russell Helmer of Grand Island; grandchildren, Josh (Kelly) Cole, Joe O'Neill, Maegan O'Neill, MaKaya (Tanner) Parker, Zachary Ross, Riley Ross, Jacob Ross, Angela Ross, Nicholas (Jaclyn) Helmer and Jessica (Logan) Eastman; great-grandchildren, Jaydn Cole, Jaryk Cole, Brylee O'Neill, Drazen O'Neill, Sunny Parker, Braiden Eastman, Elijah Eastman, Zoey Stephens, Cayden Helmer, Owen Helmer and Hunter Helmer; a great-great-grandson, Brooks Douglas; and sisters, Darlene Brahatcek of Ravenna and Ramona Fredrick of Ashton.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents; infant brothers, Wilmer Ross, Marvin Ross and Maxon Ross; siblings, Mary Henderson, Mavis Gagner, Everett Ross, Willard Ross, Daniel Ross; a grandchild, Amanda Helmer; and great-grandchildren, Myka O'Neill and Awston O'Neill.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2020.