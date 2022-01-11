Menu
James P. Schendt
FUNERAL HOME
Hoch Funeral Home
1320 E 4th St
Ainsworth, NE
AINSWORTH - James P. Schendt, 84, of Ainsworth, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at home in Ainsworth.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for future designation.
Hoch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
915 E. 3rd St, Ainsworth, NE
Jan
15
Inurnment
Ainsworth Cemetery
South Pine St., Ainsworth, NE
Hoch Funeral Home
