AINSWORTH - James P. Schendt, 84, of Ainsworth, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at home in Ainsworth.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow at the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for future designation.
Hoch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.