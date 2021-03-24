GOLDEN, Colo. - James Neal "Schinsky" Schirkofsky, 76, of Golden, Colo., passed away from pancreatic cancer Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Jim was born and raised in Grand Island and had a 36-year career with Western Electric/AT&T. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling and activities including hunting, fishing and camping.

Jim's passion was golf and he cherished the time on the course with friends and family. He treasured his home and was prideful of his well-manicured yard. He was known for his quick wit and was the guy that could fix just about anything!!

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Christy; a daughter, Stephanie Duran; and two grandchildren, Chad and Alyson Duran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Charles and Helen June (Ditter) Schirkofsky.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2021.