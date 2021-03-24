GOLDEN, Colo. - James Neal "Schinsky" Schirkofsky, 76, of Golden, Colo., passed away from pancreatic cancer Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Jim was born and raised in Grand Island and had a 36-year career with Western Electric/AT&T. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling and activities including hunting, fishing and camping. Jim's passion was golf and he cherished the time on the course with friends and family. He treasured his home and was prideful of his well-manicured yard. He was known for his quick wit and was the guy that could fix just about anything!! Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Christy; a daughter, Stephanie Duran; and two grandchildren, Chad and Alyson Duran. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Charles and Helen June (Ditter) Schirkofsky.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Dear Barb,
I just now found out about Jim's passing. I am ever so sorry!
Jim was a man of integrity. A man who adored his wife and family. He always had a meticulous yard that being his next door neighbor was hard competition! He was just an old softy at heart and the best neighbor anyone could ask for- RIP Jim.
Sincerely,
Marilyn
Marilyn Pancoast
Friend
June 3, 2021
Jim you will always be missed, may you be surrounded by love in you journey home. Wishing you peace and love, Ibis and Robert
IBIS I VALLES
March 28, 2021
So many special memories! Thoughts and prayers for you Barb, Scott, Steph, and your family. He was one of a kind and will be missed by many.
Keith &Pam Jardine
March 28, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of Jim's death. I hope your great memories together bring you peace in the days ahead.
Ann Rauscher
March 28, 2021
Tom Hoerr & Cherie Reichart
March 26, 2021
Barb, the relationship that you and Jim shared was truly special. I hope that your wonderful memories of the life you shared give you peace as the days pass. You are a treasured friend to me and your entire "golf family", and we send you hugs, prayers, and love.
Chris Peterson
March 25, 2021
Sorry For your loss, he was a great guy.
Stu Peters
March 24, 2021
Hi Barb. I am so sorry to hear of Jim´s death. I wish I could be there to put my arms around you. He will be greatly missed by all of you. Love to you and all your family. Jan Bosselman