ORD - James J. "Jim" Studnicka Jr., 83, of Ord passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Mr. Studnicka's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Tom Burkholder will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post No. 7029 and American Legion Post No. 38.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post No. 38. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

James was born April 27, 1938, at Ord to James and Anna (Long) Studnicka. He was raised in Ord, where he received his education and graduated from Ord High School in 1956.

Jim served in the United States Army from May of 1956 to May of 1959, and was stationed in Germany. Following the service he lived and worked in Lincoln until 1964, then returned to Ord.

Jim was united in marriage to Gale Rice on May 19, 1961, at Ord. The couple spent their married life in Ord, where they raised their two sons: Bill and Jim. Jim worked at an auto parts dealer before making a career as a pressman for the Ord Quiz from 1965 until 2004. He began working part-time in 2005 at the Grocery Kart until ill health forced him to retire a few years ago.

Jim was a member of the American Legion Post No. 38 of Ord. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed barbecuing.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gale of Ord; two sons and a daughter-in-law, William J. and Kathy of Newman Grove and James D. of Ord; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Tori and Ryan Autobee, and Bentley, Aaliyah and Haxtun, Shadoe and Kayla Studnicka and Mathyis, Dedrick and Athena, Cacelica J. Studnicka, Kama and Matt McAdams and Gabriella, Alainey and Madyn, Jonathan and Sarah Melland and Hunter, and Annie and Chris Deno and Addison; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Adeline Studnicka and Betsy and Duane Onken, all of Aurora; and a sister-in-law, Linda Studnicka of Ord.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Danny Studnicka.

Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2021.