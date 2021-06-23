Menu
James "Jim" Supanchick
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
AXTELL - James Supanchick, 60, of Axtell passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Axtell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
James "Jim" Supanchick was born Nov. 20, 1960, in Kearney to Robert and Carrol (Anderson) Supanchick. He received his education from Ravenna High School, graduating with the Class of 1979.
On June 6, 1986, Jim was united in marriage to Diann Biesterfeld in Kearney. Jim took on the role as stepfather and was later blessed with two sons. Jim was a farmer for several years before beginning his career as a truck driver. He drove truck for 26 years, the last four years with Ourada Truck Line.
Jim enjoyed collecting toy tractors, camping and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diann Supanchick of Axtell; sons, Andy Hendricksen and wife, Shelley, of Holdrege, Joseph Supanchick and wife, Julie, of Maple Grove, Minn., and David Supanchick of Kearney; granddaughter, Claire Supanchick; grandsons, Ben and Caleb Schescke; great-grandson, Cedar Schescke; parents, Bob and Carrol Supanchick of Hazard; brothers, Tom Supanchick and wife, Linda, of Hastings and Mike Supanchick of Hazard; sister, Peg Franzen and husband, Barry, of Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am profoundly saddened to learn of Jim´s passing. My condolences to family and friends. A special hug for my friend Diane.
Earline Charlton
Friend
June 25, 2021
Dear Supanchick family, We were saddened to hear of Jim´s passing. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Tom and Terri Hongsermeier
Terri Hongsermeier
June 24, 2021
I was so sadden to hear this news, I just visited Jim at grocery store not long ago, and he said he was good, talked for a bit. Hugs and Prayers to all !!
Cindy and Kent Cederburg
June 24, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to all the family.
Doug Dobish
June 23, 2021
We bought our pontoon from Jim. What a nice guy. So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Connie Parten
June 23, 2021
