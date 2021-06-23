AXTELL - James Supanchick, 60, of Axtell passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Axtell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
James "Jim" Supanchick was born Nov. 20, 1960, in Kearney to Robert and Carrol (Anderson) Supanchick. He received his education from Ravenna High School, graduating with the Class of 1979.
On June 6, 1986, Jim was united in marriage to Diann Biesterfeld in Kearney. Jim took on the role as stepfather and was later blessed with two sons. Jim was a farmer for several years before beginning his career as a truck driver. He drove truck for 26 years, the last four years with Ourada Truck Line.
Jim enjoyed collecting toy tractors, camping and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diann Supanchick of Axtell; sons, Andy Hendricksen and wife, Shelley, of Holdrege, Joseph Supanchick and wife, Julie, of Maple Grove, Minn., and David Supanchick of Kearney; granddaughter, Claire Supanchick; grandsons, Ben and Caleb Schescke; great-grandson, Cedar Schescke; parents, Bob and Carrol Supanchick of Hazard; brothers, Tom Supanchick and wife, Linda, of Hastings and Mike Supanchick of Hazard; sister, Peg Franzen and husband, Barry, of Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 23, 2021.