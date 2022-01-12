James "Jim" E. Thornton, 75, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Alan Davis will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, also at the funeral home. Casual attire is requested.
James was born May 8, 1946, at Maysville, Mo., to Marvin and Katherine (Filley) Thornton. He was raised and received his education in the Clarksdale and Stewartville, Mo., areas.
On Nov. 12, 1965, James was united in marriage to Pauline Hewitt. Three children were blessed into this union. The couple moved to Grand Island in 1967. James was employed by Christensen Concrete for 25 years and Chief Industries for almost nine years before his retirement.
James was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and later of Beacon of Hope Baptist Church. In his spare time, James enjoyed gardening, lawn care and traveling. More than anything, James loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Pauline; children, James Thornton, Tasha (Mark) Spintig, Orena (Criss Gutschow) Loeffelholz; grandchildren, Nathan Thornton, Randy Thornton, Kellye Crow, Amber (Matthew) Brandon, Michala (Brendon) Burmood, Takiah Loeffelholz, James Loeffelholz, Nick Spintig; great grandchildren, Isabella, Claire, Ullr, Matthew, Elias; and brothers, Dean Thornton, Richard (Sue) Thornton.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Nellie Thornton; parents, Marvin and Katherine; siblings, Roger, Larry, David Dobbins, Bobbie Leeson, Donna Shineman, Gene Raines; sisters-in-law, Lillie and Julie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.