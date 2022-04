RAVENNA - James A. Tryba, 87, of Ravenna, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Rose Lane in Loup City.

He was the son of Stephen and Elizabeth (Rosczynialski) Tryba.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time.

Burial with military honors will be in the Ravenna Cemetery. Burial

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 26, 2021.