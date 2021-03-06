James, you were the best and most caring host dad that I could have wished for. With your amazing personality and all your dedication you made my stay in your family unforgettable. You managed to organize a surprise that I will always remember and enjoy looking back to. I will always hold you close in my thoughts and in my heart. Our memories will for always be treasured.

With love, Edith.

P.S. my condolences to Tabatha, Lane, Megan, Dezy, Dani, Skyler and Kade I keep you in my prayers.

Edith Ehrenbrandtner March 5, 2021