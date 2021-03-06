James B. Wagner, 55, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Greeley County.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and the Rosary will be recited at 10.
The Mass will be livestreamed at https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
Memorials are suggested to the family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.
James Brian Wagner was born July 10, 1965, at Ord to Donald and Gertrude (Teel) Wagner. He spent his childhood in the Ord area and graduated from Ord High School in 1983.
James continued his education at Central Community College in Hastings and graduated with a degree in auto mechanics. James pursued his passion in tool and die industry and was self-taught as a design engineer. He dedicated the rest of his adult life to this career and was recently working at Klute in Bradshaw. The owners and employees at Klute became a family for James where he was a well-respected manager and leader.
James and Mary Bruha had two children: Lane and Megan. He later married Tabatha A. Reimers, the love of his life, on June 28, 2007; to this union two sons were born: Skyler and Kade.
James was involved in Boy Scouts with his boys. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and gardening. He did woodworking and created many wood projects. He will be remembered as a family man and as a good cook.
Survivors include his father, Donald Wagner; his wife, Tabatha Wagner; three sons, Lane, Skyler and Kade; a daughter, Megan Wagner, and her fiancé, Josh Bernt; Tabatha's two daughters, Desiree and Danielle Wadsworth; six brothers, Ronald (Betty), Lawrence (Jane), Charles, Thomas (Jeanne), Kevin and Michael (Carol); five sisters, Christine (Riley) Cook, Barbara (Marv) Yrkoski, Mary Hughes, Therese (Michael) Hulme and Patricia (Jerry) Behnk; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude; two sisters, Regina Wagner and Vicky Croot; and a brother, Martin Wagner.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.