Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James B. Wagner
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
James B. Wagner, 55, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Greeley County.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and the Rosary will be recited at 10.
The Mass will be livestreamed at https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
Memorials are suggested to the family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.
James Brian Wagner was born July 10, 1965, at Ord to Donald and Gertrude (Teel) Wagner. He spent his childhood in the Ord area and graduated from Ord High School in 1983.
James continued his education at Central Community College in Hastings and graduated with a degree in auto mechanics. James pursued his passion in tool and die industry and was self-taught as a design engineer. He dedicated the rest of his adult life to this career and was recently working at Klute in Bradshaw. The owners and employees at Klute became a family for James where he was a well-respected manager and leader.
James and Mary Bruha had two children: Lane and Megan. He later married Tabatha A. Reimers, the love of his life, on June 28, 2007; to this union two sons were born: Skyler and Kade.
James was involved in Boy Scouts with his boys. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and gardening. He did woodworking and created many wood projects. He will be remembered as a family man and as a good cook.
Survivors include his father, Donald Wagner; his wife, Tabatha Wagner; three sons, Lane, Skyler and Kade; a daughter, Megan Wagner, and her fiancé, Josh Bernt; Tabatha's two daughters, Desiree and Danielle Wadsworth; six brothers, Ronald (Betty), Lawrence (Jane), Charles, Thomas (Jeanne), Kevin and Michael (Carol); five sisters, Christine (Riley) Cook, Barbara (Marv) Yrkoski, Mary Hughes, Therese (Michael) Hulme and Patricia (Jerry) Behnk; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude; two sisters, Regina Wagner and Vicky Croot; and a brother, Martin Wagner.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Ord, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
I was sad to hear of James‘ passing. I’m sure he will be remembered fondly by all those he influenced. My condolences to all of you. May God‘s peace comfort you.
Deb (Mason) Phinney
Friend
March 21, 2021
I'm sending my sincere condolences to James' entire family. My thoughts are with all of you.
Karen (Wagner) Conright
Family
March 8, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. My husband and I will always cherish the chest he made for our wedding.
Lauren Korth
Coworker
March 7, 2021
I always enjoyed talking with James, we would talk about camping or what ever craziness was going on around us. I will really miss him. God Bless
mike weichman
Coworker
March 6, 2021
I am sorry to hear of James passing but after reading these condolences it sounds like he had a positive impact on many people's lives. My thoughts and prayers are with James and the Wagner families as a friend and classmate.
Bob Grove
Classmate
March 5, 2021
James, you were the best and most caring host dad that I could have wished for. With your amazing personality and all your dedication you made my stay in your family unforgettable. You managed to organize a surprise that I will always remember and enjoy looking back to. I will always hold you close in my thoughts and in my heart. Our memories will for always be treasured.
With love, Edith.
P.S. my condolences to Tabatha, Lane, Megan, Dezy, Dani, Skyler and Kade I keep you in my prayers.
Edith Ehrenbrandtner
March 5, 2021
We are terribly sorry for you loss. James was an amazing host dad to our daughter, Edith. We will always treasure the memories made with him and will keep him in our prayers. Sending strength in this difficult time.
Achim and Michaela Ehrenbrandtner
March 5, 2021
My sympathy to the family
Dorothy M Voss
March 5, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all of you
Linda Fischer
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of his death, Tabitha.
Barb Garrison.
March 5, 2021
We are all heartbroken for all of you. We pray that God wrap his arms around all of you and gives you strength. Tabitha, please let us know if there is anything at all that we can do for you and the kids. Love, Mike, Deb & Caleb
Mike and Deb Cleary
March 5, 2021
This man was the nicest guy and best father. Our boy Julian is best friends with his boy Kade. Can't imagine what the family is going through. Many prayers for the family.
Jim and Deb Friend
Friend
March 4, 2021
James graduated in my class he was a wonderful man. He will be missed my deepest sympathy to the family.
Ladene Kowalski
Classmate
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results