James B. Wagner, 55, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Greeley County.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and the Rosary will be recited at 10.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.