James B. Wagner, 55, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Greeley County. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and the Rosary will be recited at 10. Memorials are suggested to the family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.
I was sad to hear of James‘ passing. I’m sure he will be remembered fondly by all those he influenced. My condolences to all of you. May God‘s peace comfort you.
Deb (Mason) Phinney
Friend
March 21, 2021
I'm sending my sincere condolences to James' entire family. My thoughts are with all of you.
Karen (Wagner) Conright
Family
March 8, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. My husband and I will always cherish the chest he made for our wedding.
Lauren Korth
Coworker
March 7, 2021
I always enjoyed talking with James, we would talk about camping or what ever craziness was going on around us. I will really miss him. God Bless
mike weichman
Coworker
March 6, 2021
I am sorry to hear of James passing but after reading these condolences it sounds like he had a positive impact on many people's lives. My thoughts and prayers are with James and the Wagner families as a friend and classmate.
Bob Grove
Classmate
March 5, 2021
James, you were the best and most caring host dad that I could have wished for. With your amazing personality and all your dedication you made my stay in your family unforgettable. You managed to organize a surprise that I will always remember and enjoy looking back to. I will always hold you close in my thoughts and in my heart. Our memories will for always be treasured. With love, Edith. P.S. my condolences to Tabatha, Lane, Megan, Dezy, Dani, Skyler and Kade I keep you in my prayers.
Edith Ehrenbrandtner
March 5, 2021
We are terribly sorry for you loss. James was an amazing host dad to our daughter, Edith. We will always treasure the memories made with him and will keep him in our prayers. Sending strength in this difficult time.
Achim and Michaela Ehrenbrandtner
March 5, 2021
My sympathy to the family
Dorothy M Voss
March 5, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all of you
Linda Fischer
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of his death, Tabitha.
Barb Garrison.
March 5, 2021
We are all heartbroken for all of you. We pray that God wrap his arms around all of you and gives you strength. Tabitha, please let us know if there is anything at all that we can do for you and the kids.
Love, Mike, Deb & Caleb
Mike and Deb Cleary
March 5, 2021
This man was the nicest guy and best father. Our boy Julian is best friends with his boy Kade. Can't imagine what the family is going through. Many prayers for the family.
Jim and Deb Friend
Friend
March 4, 2021
James graduated in my class he was a wonderful man. He will be missed my deepest sympathy to the family.