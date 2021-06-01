ST. LIBORY - James "Jim" W. Willman, 73, of St. Libory died Monday, May 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Zion Lutheran Church Gymnasium in Worms. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society, Zion Lutheran Church or the LCMS Comfort Dogs. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.
James was born to Lester and Ethel (Ellis) Willman on Jan. 20, 1948, in the Holdrege hospital. He was raised on the family farm near Wilcox by his loving family - his parents, his dad's two uncles, and his Grandmother Ellis.
Jim was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church of Wilcox, transferring to York, Grand Island, and finally to Worms Zion Lutheran Church. At Zion, Jim sang in the choir and tried to attend Bible studies as often as he could. Studying the Bible was a joy to him, always wanting to dig into a historical outlook of the church. His quiet way of studying brought perspective so he could find the connections that built the church. This love of all history was a lifelong passion in the books he read and the movies and shows he watched.
Jim's early and high school education were in Wilcox, from where he graduated in 1966. During this time, his love of horses grew from watching his father and uncle handle the work horses, to his ex-calvary horse, Toby, to wild and crazy Cocoa, and finally beautiful Inky. Graduating high school, then going to college at Kearney State, put a hold on his horse showing which always saddened him just a bit. He did, however, meet Susan Samuelson of St. Paul while a senior at Kearney.
Jim and Susan discovered very early the shared love of horses and their lifelong friendship grew. Jim finished college in 1970 with a B.S. in business. He and Susan married on Aug. 15, 1970.
The couple found their way to an acreage north of Grand Island, near Worms, where they brought their three horses. This small beginning grew into a horse-raising project with futurities, horse shows and 4-H. During their early years, he also developed a love of fishing from Susan's dad. Many happy hours were spent fishing on the Loup River and small lakes around Nebraska. He later developed a passion for deer hunting with his brother-in-law and this became a much welcomed break from ordinary living.
He retired from New Holland in 2003 after 30 years. Jim stayed retired for about a year, then became a relief postmaster, mainly in St. Libory for 12 years.
Jim and Susan's family was not complete until their two sons, Jay and Chad, were born. The boys brought a joy and smile that made his face glow. They were raised helping with the colts, grooming, cleaning stalls and showing 4-H. Jim chauffeured and helped in the background, not missing one event. He attended theirs and also his grandsons' events with that proud love of them always on his face.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50+ years, Susan; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Deb Willman of Lincoln; son, Chad Willman of Norfolk; grandsons, Jeremy and Scott Willman; brother-in-law, Terry and Sharon Samuelson; niece, Christi, and her spouse, Tim Gregory; and nephew, Shane Samuelson of St. Louis, Mo.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ethel; his uncle and stepfather, Harve; and both parents-in-law, Ossian and Louise Samuelson.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.greenwayfh.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 1, 2021.