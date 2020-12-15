Jan Frauen, 86, of Grand Island, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. Private family celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Steven Mitchell will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Clark Spanel Scholarship Fund, University of Nebraska Kearney. Jan was born Oct. 25, 1934, at Hastings, the daughter of Albert and Pearl (Bilyeu) Anderson. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High Class of 1952. On June 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to Richard Frauen. This union was blessed with children, Debra, Julie, Darcy and Jennifer. Jan worked as a school secretary for Barr Junior High School, retiring after 28 years of service. She was a Bethel Guardian of the Job's Daughters and a member of the United Congregational Church. She was a gifted artist, writer and storyteller, and she loved to dance. Jan loved life and had a big heart and care for others. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Debra (John) McDermott of Grand Island, Julie Smith of Central City, Darcy (Marty) Spanel of Grovetown, Ga., and Jennifer Frauen of Central City; grandchildren, Amy McDermott, Anne Reed, Maggi Simonson, Brian Smith, Jesi Belleci, Christopher Smith, Michael Hughes and Kaylea Young; and great-grandchildren, Millie Walkenhorst, Gus Walkenhorst, John Reed, Ben Reed, Maisy Simonson, Cora Simonson, Kelle Hall, Cayden Smith, Emma Smith, Owyn Smith, Dyllan Belleci, Stevie Morrison, Qwinton Morrison, Izabella Smith, Alliana Santana, Shayla Smith, MaCadden Turner, Emma Hughes, Benson Hughes, Delaney Hughes, Liam Soyk and Maylin Young. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; two grandsons, John Patrick McDermott and Clark Spanel; a great-grandson, Thomas Reed; and a son-in-law, Steve Smith.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.
We are so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. Your mom was well loved and respected and she had a special connection with Ron. She always had a smile on her face. Our hearts go out to you and all of your families. With our deepest sympathies...
Ron & Cathy Christensen
December 16, 2020
Jan was truly one in a million!! As a new teacher at Barr Junior High in 1980, she was one of the first I met. Her sense of humor and ability to tell a great joke or story have no equals. She was beyond helpful and will be missed by so many.
Tom Rhodes
December 16, 2020
Jan was the first to greet me and make me feel welcome as a student teacher at Stolley Park Elementary and we were great friends ever since. She was the kindest (and funniest) woman I ever met.
Ken Tell
December 16, 2020
Deb, John and all your family sending thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. May she rest in the arms of Jesus.
Kathy & Zenon Rivera
Kathy Rivera
December 15, 2020
I remembered Jan from way back when I was in school. She was super nice. Plus she was our neighbor for a few years. I had so much fun listening to all of her stories. She was fun to talk to. Sending our condolences to the family.
Theresa McCarthy
December 15, 2020
Jan was a class act. She will be missed. God bless her.
Don Sievers
December 15, 2020
So sorry for the loss of my long time friend- from grade school to the class of '52.
She was our class secretary and lovingly fulfilled that role over the years. My sympathy to her family and her friends. I will miss her greatly.
Pat Schneider
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear that we have lost 'Cuzn Jan! She was such a delightful person and I knew from the moment she introduced herself after a band rehearsal at Barr that we would be pals as well as shirt-tailed relatives. She had such a blend of talent and wit that to talk with her was to have a better day! Our condolences to her beloved family, she was so proud of you all.
Jim and Fran Grimes
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Jan was a wonderful person and mother. I have many fond memories of my time spent at their home so many years ago. My condolences go out to the entire family.
George D Bartenbach
December 15, 2020
We enjoyed having Jan and extended part of the Baxter family gatherings. We always loved her smile and great fun personality. She will be greatly missed. Prayers of healing to her family.
Dick and Linda Falldorf
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry about your mom. She was a long time friend of our family especially my parents. She was a kind and gentle soul! Praying Peace and Comfort for your family.
Gayle Merten Hahn
December 14, 2020
Jan was one in a million ! So dedicated to her friends Thank you Thank you We were very blessed to be in the class of 1952 in Grand Island with her.
Phyllis Rasp Kuenning
December 14, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family of Jan Frauen. I absolutely loved Jan's spunk and her sass! You never knew what Jan was going to say or do when you walked into the office at Barr Middle School. She was such a lovely lady and a fantastic comedy relief in the day-to-day stress of being a teacher! Heaven has definitely gained a one-of-a-kind angel :o)
Karma Lewandowski
December 14, 2020
Peace and prayers to the entire family. Her zest for life left a great print in this world.
Christie Ferguson
December 14, 2020
Jan always made me laugh she was a one of a kind. She was always so thoughtful. I worked with your dad. Prayers to the family.
Carol S Lilly
December 13, 2020
Oh Jan, what a sad day for all of your 1962 GIHS classmates! You will never know how many friends you are leaving behind! Best wishes from all of us! Love, Mary and Jerry Sweeney
Jerry Sweeney
December 13, 2020
Jan will be long remembered and appreciated as well as loved by her graduating class of 1952. She was the anchor and rock for all of us and worked diligently to hold us together and maintain the reunions. She is missed and loved
Richard Zuspan
December 13, 2020
Our sympathy to the family of Jan. She was a very special person we had known for a long time, back in the days of Dodge school with our children.
Roger & Carol Mueller
December 13, 2020
Sorry to here about Jan, she was great lady , gonna miss her coming in to the Coney,she was nice to talk with God bless..
George Katrouzos
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss Deb. Hugs to you and your family.
Sharon Merriman
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to your family. I know you have many wonderful memories to help sustain you through the difficult times.