Jan Frauen, 86, of Grand Island, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Private family celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Steven Mitchell will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.

Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Clark Spanel Scholarship Fund, University of Nebraska Kearney.

Jan was born Oct. 25, 1934, at Hastings, the daughter of Albert and Pearl (Bilyeu) Anderson. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High Class of 1952. On June 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to Richard Frauen. This union was blessed with children, Debra, Julie, Darcy and Jennifer.

Jan worked as a school secretary for Barr Junior High School, retiring after 28 years of service. She was a Bethel Guardian of the Job's Daughters and a member of the United Congregational Church. She was a gifted artist, writer and storyteller, and she loved to dance. Jan loved life and had a big heart and care for others.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Debra (John) McDermott of Grand Island, Julie Smith of Central City, Darcy (Marty) Spanel of Grovetown, Ga., and Jennifer Frauen of Central City; grandchildren, Amy McDermott, Anne Reed, Maggi Simonson, Brian Smith, Jesi Belleci, Christopher Smith, Michael Hughes and Kaylea Young; and great-grandchildren, Millie Walkenhorst, Gus Walkenhorst, John Reed, Ben Reed, Maisy Simonson, Cora Simonson, Kelle Hall, Cayden Smith, Emma Smith, Owyn Smith, Dyllan Belleci, Stevie Morrison, Qwinton Morrison, Izabella Smith, Alliana Santana, Shayla Smith, MaCadden Turner, Emma Hughes, Benson Hughes, Delaney Hughes, Liam Soyk and Maylin Young.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; two grandsons, John Patrick McDermott and Clark Spanel; a great-grandson, Thomas Reed; and a son-in-law, Steve Smith.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.