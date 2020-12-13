Jan Frauen, 86, of Grand Island died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island

Private family celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Steven Mitchell will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.

Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Clark Spanel Scholarship Fund, University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 13, 2020.