It is with a deep sense of sadness that I read the news of your loss, Rod & Family. Even as I share your sorrow, I am also celebrating the unspeakable joys Janel is experiencing in Heaven today! Not everybody can say that they had a great Mom and wife, but Janel was one of those rare, amiable women, strong and stoic, who I'm sure will be making sure you're loved and taken care of from Heaven. My heart is reaching out to you as you bid this sad goodbye, but her suffering is over and one day you'll see her again when all the tears and pain are wiped away and all the years "lost to the locust" will be restored. May God strengthen you with His courage and peace as you grieve the loss of her presence and prepare to face life in the days ahead without her. Remember that you're being thought of frequently and we're praying for each of you to be comforted. My sincere condolences, Rose Cargill

Rose Cargill March 23, 2021