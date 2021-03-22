WOOD RIVER - Janel Marie (Packer) Tiarks, 52, of Wood River passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the Wood River Foundation or to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Janel was born on Sept. 3, 1968, in Grand Island to William and Roma Jean (Grim) Packer. She grew up on the family farm in Wood River. Here, she attended high school at Wood River High and continued her education at UNMC-Kearney for nursing.
Janel was united in marriage to Rodney in 1986. Together, they raised four daughters. She was known for her cooking, style, wit and always having a full house.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney; daughters, Rylee (Andy) Buettner, Sydney (Tyler) Wichmann, Kennedy Tiarks, and Sloane Tiarks (Jesse Paxton). She was also blessed with four granddaughters: Rozlyn, Reagan, and Blake Buettner, and Laramie Wichmann.
Janel was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Aaron Tiarks.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2021.