Janet Pearl Fortson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
LINCOLN - Janet Pearl (Dierberger) Fortson, 94, of Lincoln died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Born Jan. 11, 1927, in Seward County to Clayton and Nadeen (Brigham) Dierberger.
Janet resided with her family in Palmer for 19 years, Central City for 20 years, and Lincoln for 29 years.
Janet retired as bookkeeper from Archer Cooperative Credit Union after 24 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Family members include her daughters, Linda (Ralph) Kezeor of St. Paul and Elaine (Bruce) Thiel, Lincoln; son, Steve (Shari) Fortson, Windsor, Colo.; grandchildren, Joe (Kelly) Kezeor, Jeff (Jamie) Kezeor, Mike (Jami) Kezeor, Erica and Allison Thiel, Kim (Richie) Gordon and Anne (Ryan) Eisenach; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Abby Kezeor, Jackson and Kaitlyn Kezeor and Bo Eisenach; and sister, Sylvia (Duane) Daake, Utica.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Jackson Fortson; sister, Delight; Sylvia's husband, Duane Daake; and special friend, Ed Divis.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 "O" Street. A luncheon will follow the memorial Service in Roper and Sons Reception Room.
Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Utica Cemetery, Utica. Following the inurnment, please join the family for refreshments at the United Methodist Church in Utica.
Memorials to the Autism Society of NE - autismnebraska.org - or Potocki-Lupski Syndrome Foundation - ptlsfoundation.org.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
4
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Utica Cemetery
Utica, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robyn and Justin Eisenach
October 2, 2021
Sincere condolences to Janet's family. I knew Janet through her husband Jack. She was such a pleasant person to visit with & to know.
Laurie Johnson
Other
September 30, 2021
My sympathy to you all .. She was a very special lady. Lovely memories of her in Palmer and Archer...
Lavonne Rudolf
September 30, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Janet´s family. I knew her when she lived in Central City and when Steve was in school. We went to the same church and my kids were in school when Steve was.
Sonia Holbrook
Other
September 30, 2021
