LINCOLN - Janet Pearl (Dierberger) Fortson, 94, of Lincoln died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Born Jan. 11, 1927, in Seward County to Clayton and Nadeen (Brigham) Dierberger.
Janet resided with her family in Palmer for 19 years, Central City for 20 years, and Lincoln for 29 years.
Janet retired as bookkeeper from Archer Cooperative Credit Union after 24 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Family members include her daughters, Linda (Ralph) Kezeor of St. Paul and Elaine (Bruce) Thiel, Lincoln; son, Steve (Shari) Fortson, Windsor, Colo.; grandchildren, Joe (Kelly) Kezeor, Jeff (Jamie) Kezeor, Mike (Jami) Kezeor, Erica and Allison Thiel, Kim (Richie) Gordon and Anne (Ryan) Eisenach; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Abby Kezeor, Jackson and Kaitlyn Kezeor and Bo Eisenach; and sister, Sylvia (Duane) Daake, Utica.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Jackson Fortson; sister, Delight; Sylvia's husband, Duane Daake; and special friend, Ed Divis.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 "O" Street. A luncheon will follow the memorial Service in Roper and Sons Reception Room.
Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Utica Cemetery, Utica. Following the inurnment, please join the family for refreshments at the United Methodist Church in Utica.
Memorials to the Autism Society of NE - autismnebraska.org
- or Potocki-Lupski Syndrome Foundation - ptlsfoundation.org.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 30, 2021.