It doesn't seem very long ago that Jan was my neighbor and friend just to the north of me. Jan was a true and honest friend, she spoke her mind, was trustworthy. Her straightforward way of speaking was a delight. Smart, caring, hardworking, responsible, a great mom and friend. She may be physically gone, but she will always bring a smile to my face and continue to live in my head and heart.

Dianne Kelley March 8, 2021