Janice "Jan" L. Hoffman, 75, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Medical Center in Hastings.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are designated to Jan's family for future designation.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Jan was born on Oct. 1, 1945, at Ipswich, S.D., daughter of Reuben and Viola (Olson) Pfaff.
She was raised in Ipswich and Huron, S.D., where she completed her education, and attended Huron State College.
Jan was married to Galen Hoffman and the couple was blessed with three daughters. They made their home in Grand Island, where Janice was self-employed as a day care provider. She was skilled at painting and hanging wallpaper. In recent years she was employed as a nutritional helper at Starr Elementary.
Jan adored her daughters, grandchildren and day care children. After retiring in 2014, Jan dedicated her time to attending her family's activities. She was well-known for her spunky sense of humor that kept her family on their toes. Jan enjoyed reading and visiting with her friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Jo Heaton of Lincoln, Debra Hoffman of Grand Island and Michelle Castillo of Grand Island; eight grandchildren, Brett Garcia, Mercedes Garcia, Natalie Ventura, Christina Castillo, Richard Hoffman, Ty Heaton, Jackie Heaton, and Parker Heaton; brothers, Richard Pfaff of South Dakota and James Pfaff of Shell Beach, Calif.; sister, Vicki Haskins of Panama City, Fla.; 12 nieces and nephews and along with numerous friends and family.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Andrew Mitchell; brother, Robert Pfaff; and sister, Lynette Kircher.
Condolences may be left for Janice's family at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.