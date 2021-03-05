Menu
Janice L. "Jan" Hoffman
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Janice "Jan" L. Hoffman, 75, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Medical Center.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.
Mar
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
All Faiths Funeral Home
It doesn't seem very long ago that Jan was my neighbor and friend just to the north of me. Jan was a true and honest friend, she spoke her mind, was trustworthy. Her straightforward way of speaking was a delight. Smart, caring, hardworking, responsible, a great mom and friend. She may be physically gone, but she will always bring a smile to my face and continue to live in my head and heart.
Dianne Kelley
March 8, 2021
Sending our condolences from Nutrition Services at GIPS. It was an honor to get to know Janice. We enjoyed having her as part of the Starr Cafeteria team.
Kristi Spellman
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family. We remember Jan as a hardworking and loving parent to her daughters as well as a nice neighbor. May she Rest In Peace .
Gayland and Donna Fickenscher
March 7, 2021
She was a great person and made me feel good she was like a grandma to me I am so sorry to hear that she die
Shelly Northrup
Friend
March 4, 2021
