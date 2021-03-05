Janice "Jan" L. Hoffman, 75, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Medical Center.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.