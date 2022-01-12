Menu
Jannan McLellan
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Jannan McLellan, 70, of Grand Island, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Resurrection Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary also at the church.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
4110 Cannon Rd, Grand Island, NE
6 Entries
My Deepest Sympathy to Bill and family
Joan Maxon
Friend
January 15, 2022
Our deepest sympathies for the loss of a lovely and kind lady. She will be missed in our parish community. May the love of God give you strength during this difficult time.
Scott & Gina Woods
January 14, 2022
I will always miss Jannan! She was such a great friend for many years. Sorry I am unable to attend due to the weather but would like to offer my condolences to the family. Jannan was such a wonderful lady!
Janice "Annie" Christensen
Friend
January 14, 2022
Very sorry for the loss of your mother Shayla. God needed another Angel in Heaven.
Judith Voecks
Friend
January 14, 2022
Bill, sorry to hear of Jannan's passing.
Mike McDermott
January 14, 2022
Oh sweet Jannan, how we are going to miss you. Deepest care and concern for Jannan´s wonderful family who she loved with all of her heart. God bless you.
Kathleen
Friend
January 12, 2022
