Jannan McLellan, 70, of Grand Island, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Resurrection Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary also at the church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 12, 2022.