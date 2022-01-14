Jannan McLellan, 70, of Grand Island, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be Father Joseph Kadaprayil. Burial will be at the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary also at the church.

Memorials are suggested to either Food 4 the Poor, the GRACE Foundation or Resurrection Catholic Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Jannan was born March 22, 1951, at Norfolk, the daughter of Lawrence and Frankie Leifeld. She graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1969.

On July 8, 1972, Jannan was united in marriage to Bill McLellan. This union was blessed with daughters, Shayla and Angie.

Her interests ranged from tending a large flower garden, building her own koi pond and waterfall and shopping for unique and unusual items to display in her home and yard. Being very creative and artistic, she could draw a picture freehand, create dough-art ornaments for her friends and family and use her talents to decorate her home for each and every holiday on the calendar. Collecting pretty rocks and jewelry were an obsession.

Whenever possible, she and Bill would travel to Las Vegas to try her luck at the slot machines, or just lay by the pool. Her favorite place in the world was sitting on her deck in Estes Park and enjoying the beauty of the mountains, passing clouds and the parade of elk.

Her unique vocabulary included words such as Thingamajig, Whatchamacallit, Flicker, Whatshizname and Dohickey. Spend enough time with her and you knew exactly what she was talking about.

She was most proud that her grandchildren were growing into responsible, talented, polite and kind human beings. The color gray did not exist in her world, only that which is right and that which is wrong. She had a strong faith in God and placed a high value on honesty and truthfulness.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 49 years, Billy; daughters, Shayla (Kyle) Nabity of Grand Island and Angie (Brian) Butler of Windsor, Colo.; grandchildren, Carter Nabity, Elaine Nabity, Jaden (Marisa) Butler, Addison Butler and Emmy Butler; great-grandson, Ezra Butler; sister, Jude (Bill) Lammert of Grand Island; and brother-in-law, Bob Buffington of Denver.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Leifeld and sister Joan Buffington.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.