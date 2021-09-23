Menu
Jason C. Lawhorne
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Jason C. Lawhorne, 51, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at home.
Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the New Life Community Church in Grand Island with Pastor Sean Amen officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family.
He was born Nov. 28, 1969, at Lincoln to George and Bonnie (Vrana) Lawhorne. He grew up at Lincoln and received his education from Central City High School.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Kelli) Platt and Jordan (Tiffany) Lawhorne; daughters, Jessica (Dakota) Hansen and Elizabeth Platt; mother, Bonnie Lawhorne; 13 grandchildren; four brothers, Jeff Vrana, Randy Lawhorne, Brian Lawhorne and Tony Lawhorne; and his sister, Suzanne Lawhorne.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Lawhorne.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
New Life Community Church
Grand Island, NE
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
New Life Community Church
Grand Island, NE
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss, Bonnie. Prayers for your comfort.
Donn and Carolyn Russell
Other
September 24, 2021
My condolences to Jeff and Deb. May memories of your brother ease your sadness of his passing.
Karen Stevens
September 23, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Bonnie. Prayers for you and your family.
Pam Billington
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results