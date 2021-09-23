Jason C. Lawhorne, 51, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at home.
Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the New Life Community Church in Grand Island with Pastor Sean Amen officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family.
He was born Nov. 28, 1969, at Lincoln to George and Bonnie (Vrana) Lawhorne. He grew up at Lincoln and received his education from Central City High School.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Kelli) Platt and Jordan (Tiffany) Lawhorne; daughters, Jessica (Dakota) Hansen and Elizabeth Platt; mother, Bonnie Lawhorne; 13 grandchildren; four brothers, Jeff Vrana, Randy Lawhorne, Brian Lawhorne and Tony Lawhorne; and his sister, Suzanne Lawhorne.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Lawhorne.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.