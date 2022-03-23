Menu
Jason Meis
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Jason N. Meis (Lilith), 36, of Grand Island, died Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant, assisted by Deacon William Buchta.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later time, or to Grand Island Central Catholic. Your thoughts and prayers may be given and a video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jason's obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Jason was such a wonderful, kind person. My thoughts and prayers are with the Meis family.
Kayla Viebrock
Friend
March 22, 2022
I'm so very sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories with Jason in musicals and student council. My heart goes out to you all.
Afton Hassler
March 22, 2022
Jason was such a sweet, gentle soul. I enjoyed our memories together in show choir. Sending love and prayers to Jason´s family.
Angie Calderone
Friend
March 22, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Vince and Sharon Zavala
School
March 22, 2022
Jason was such a kind person and a great classmate and neighbor. I´m devastated to learn of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Meis family.
Todd Peterson
Friend
March 22, 2022
