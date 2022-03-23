Jason N. Meis (Lilith), 36, of Grand Island, died Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant, assisted by Deacon William Buchta.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later time, or to Grand Island Central Catholic. Your thoughts and prayers may be given and a video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Jason's obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2022.