Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean L. Bockman
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Jean L. Bockman, 69, of Grand Island peacefully passed away Nov. 2, 2020, with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Jean was born March 30, 1951, in Grand Island to Earle and Marjorie (Teahon) Brown. She was a 1969 graduate of Grand Island Senior High. She was employed by GIA Plastics until her retirement.
In 2015, Jean was united in marriage to Roy Bockman.
Those who will forever cherish her memory are her children, Stacy Wallace (Mike Todd) of Ravenna, Dawn McCurdy of Grand Island and Tony Richeal of Grand Island; stepchildren, David Bockman, Becky Bockman, Stephanie (Sebastian) Chitic, Steven Bockman, Jason (Andrea) Bockman, Jeremy (Lisa) Bockman, Trisha Bockman, Melissa Lemburg and Carolyn (Orlando) Martinez; grandchildren, Heather Nuss, Ashley Conley, Hannah Nuss, Haley Nuss, Craig Douglas, Jorden Wallace and Caden Todd; great-grandchildren, Jayden Nuss, Kinsley Cordova and Victoria Franco-Conley; twin sister, Jane (Jim) Hamby of Shoals, Ind.; sister, Karen (Jim) Miner of Topeka, Kan.; and her very special kitty, Rosie.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a sister, Julie.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.