Jean L. Bockman, 69, of Grand Island peacefully passed away Nov. 2, 2020, with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Jean was born March 30, 1951, in Grand Island to Earle and Marjorie (Teahon) Brown. She was a 1969 graduate of Grand Island Senior High. She was employed by GIA Plastics until her retirement.
In 2015, Jean was united in marriage to Roy Bockman.
Those who will forever cherish her memory are her children, Stacy Wallace (Mike Todd) of Ravenna, Dawn McCurdy of Grand Island and Tony Richeal of Grand Island; stepchildren, David Bockman, Becky Bockman, Stephanie (Sebastian) Chitic, Steven Bockman, Jason (Andrea) Bockman, Jeremy (Lisa) Bockman, Trisha Bockman, Melissa Lemburg and Carolyn (Orlando) Martinez; grandchildren, Heather Nuss, Ashley Conley, Hannah Nuss, Haley Nuss, Craig Douglas, Jorden Wallace and Caden Todd; great-grandchildren, Jayden Nuss, Kinsley Cordova and Victoria Franco-Conley; twin sister, Jane (Jim) Hamby of Shoals, Ind.; sister, Karen (Jim) Miner of Topeka, Kan.; and her very special kitty, Rosie.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a sister, Julie.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.