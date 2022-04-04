LINCOLN - Jean Frances (Collins) Moudry, 93, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Lincoln, surrounded by the loving embrace of her friends and family.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Veterans Club in Ord. Pastor Kyle Campise will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to C.B. and Kris Moudry, 18755 NW 40th St., Raymond, NE 68428. Memorials will be given to the Ord Girl Scout Troops and the Ord Elementary School library.

Jean was born Jan. 8, 1929, in Boyer, Iowa. In 1946, she graduated valedictorian from Plattsmouth High School. Jean then moved to San Francisco, Calif., where she attended nursing school at Berkeley School of Nursing. In 1951, Jean earned her degree and became a registered nurse. The following year, she became head nurse of the premature unit at Grace-New Haven Community Hospital in New Haven, Conn. In 1954, Jean moved to Beirut, Lebanon, where she worked for the A.U.B. Hospital at the American University of Beirut. While overseas, Jean and her friends traveled extensively, and she would continue to travel around the globe for the rest of her life.

After working abroad, Jean took a position at the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, Colo. During a snowy blind date, she met Alvin Moudry in Ord. On June 8, 1958, Al and Jean were married in downtown Denver. In 1963, Al and Jean bought their farm outside of Ord, where they lived and worked until moving to Mission, Texas, in 2008. In 2021, the two of them relocated to Lincoln to be closer to their friends and family.

Volunteer work, community and education were very important to Jean throughout her life. Over the decades, she volunteered for the Girl Scouts of America, earning Woman of the Year honors. Jean also worked with children at Ord Elementary School, and Ann Richards Middle School in Mission, where she helped young kids learn to read.

Jean is survived by her two children and their spouses, Dana and Ken of Colorado Springs, Colo., and C.B. and Kris of Raymond.; her grandchildren, Karrington and Danielle, Garret and Erica, Trenton, and Katherine; her great-granddaughter, Sylvie; a niece, Kay Brown, and a nephew, Cory Collins.

Previously departed loved ones include her husband, Al Moudry; her parents, Danny and Frances Cox; her stepmom, Reta Cox; and her brother, Richard "Dick" Collins.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 4, 2022.