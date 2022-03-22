Menu
Jeanne Schutte
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Jeanne A. Schutte of Grand Island, died peacefully at the age of 89 on March 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at Riverside Lodge.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St Leo's Catholic Church, officiated by Father Don Burhman.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at St Leo's Catholic Church, followed by a wake at 6 p.m.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter.
Jeanne was born March 8, 1933, to Jacob and Irene (Hart) Schlick of Fairfield.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.
I still have, and use, the Christmas creche and statutes, that her husband and Walter carved for me at my birth. That was 64 years ago. Generous folks who liked to laugh and always gave a smile to take away. Paul was a great schoolmate. May your memories carry you forward.
Bob Wagoner
Other
March 23, 2022
I will always remember Jeanne coming to visit Marion at the vets home, she was such an inspiration and I will never forget her dedication to my I´m. So sorry for your loss, many prayers and thoughts to the family..:
Alison Bruha
Work
March 23, 2022
Jeanne Schutte and her family were tireless supporters of the GIVH and in particular, the WOODSHOP where Marion worked regularly. It was a favorite activity of her husband. When a legislative hearing was held about building a new home she gave passionate testimony about ensuring a woodshop was a part of the plan..... to the disappointment of the family, however, a Kearney location was later chosen. She and her husband raised a group of highly successful and educated children, dedicated to the same service to mankind her faith inspired. She and her kolaches will be missed
Lawrence Molczyk
Friend
March 23, 2022
Sending my condolences to the family. So sorry to hear of your loss.
Tammy Dizmang
Work
March 22, 2022
