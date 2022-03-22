Jeanne A. Schutte of Grand Island, died peacefully at the age of 89 on March 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at Riverside Lodge.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St Leo's Catholic Church, officiated by Father Don Burhman.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at St Leo's Catholic Church, followed by a wake at 6 p.m.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Nebraska Chapter.
Jeanne was born March 8, 1933, to Jacob and Irene (Hart) Schlick of Fairfield.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.