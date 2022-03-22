Jeanne Schutte and her family were tireless supporters of the GIVH and in particular, the WOODSHOP where Marion worked regularly. It was a favorite activity of her husband. When a legislative hearing was held about building a new home she gave passionate testimony about ensuring a woodshop was a part of the plan..... to the disappointment of the family, however, a Kearney location was later chosen. She and her husband raised a group of highly successful and educated children, dedicated to the same service to mankind her faith inspired. She and her kolaches will be missed

Lawrence Molczyk Friend March 23, 2022