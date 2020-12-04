Jeffrey David Schutz, 51, of Grand Island passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, with the Rev. Michael Wulff officiating. The service will be livestreamed at Elwood Our Redeemer Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
Viewing and visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood. The current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of face masks is required.
He was born on May 8, 1969, at Lexington to Merlyn Dean and Janice Kay (Bailey) Schutz.
Jeff was baptized as an infant at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood. He grew up in the Elwood community and attended Elwood High School. He could often be seen "running away from home" on his tricycle, with his ever-faithful fur protector, Skip. Skip would not let anyone close enough to Jeff to bring him home. Jeff loved to play football and wrestle, follow his Huskers, and anything that would go fast - really fast. In 1986, Jeff enlisted in the United States Army. He made a career of driving a truck. He drove for several different companies before finding "his people" at Sunrise Express of Grand Island. He started out driving truck and returned "home" as a dispatcher for Sunrise.
Jeff was blessed with three daughters, Kristina Jo, Madison Amia and Samantha Jean.
In late 2013, Jeff met his sweetie, Michelle, and moved to Minnesota, working for New Vision Co-op, first as a truck driver and then as an account specialist. On June 7, 2014, he married the love of his life, Michelle Jongma-Magnussen, and became the proud stepdad to Kenny, Kody, and Karter Magnussen.
Jeff and Michelle loved to travel, riding the Harley, and recently in the Corvette - really fast, of course - attending Husker football games and hosting friends and family by their pool with a rum drink in hand. They returned home to Nebraska during the summer of 2019. Jeff loved a good joke or prank and had a "unique" sense of humor. He was an enthusiast of anything horsepower or gunpowder. He was a proud member of the Patriot Guard Riders.
Jeff was preceded in death by daddy's lil angel, Madison Amia; his father, Merlyn; grandparents, Ernest and Louise Schutz and Hollis and Adelia Claussen; and brother-in-law, Joseph Miranda.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Michelle Schutz; daughters, Kristina Ramirez of Grand Island and Samantha Schutz of Cozad; stepsons, Kenneth Magnussen of Slayton, Minn., Kody Magnussen of Slayton, Minn., and Karter Magnussen of Grand Island; grandson, Adrian Ramirez; granddaughters, Sarinah Schutz and Emmalyn Jackson; mother, Janice Hofferber of Cozad; brother, Keven (Kathi) Schutz of Minden; and sisters, Kristi Miranda of Dallas, Texas, and Lisa (Greg) Huerta of Kearney; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that became family.
Private family burial will be at a later date. Elwood Funeral Home in Elwood is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at elwoodfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are preferred to the family for future designation to assist other families affected by cancer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 4, 2020.