Jennie V. McGaffin
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Jennie V. McGaffin, 74, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, surrounded by her family, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 2, at Faith Community Church at 515 N. 10th St., O'Neill, NE 68763. The Rev. Ray Harders will officiate. Burial will follow in the O'Neill City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to The American Heart Association.
She was born on July 25, 1946, at Page, the daughter of Earl and Jennie (Hauser) Strong. She was raised and attended a country school near O'Neill.
She was united in marriage to Timothy McGaffin on June 17, 1967, at O'Neill. The couple lived at York and Bradshaw, where Jennie was employed at York Manufacturing.
Mr. McGaffin died on June 23, 1985. She moved in 1986 to Grand Island, where she was employed at St. Francis Medical Center, retiring in April 1995.
Jennie loved being a mother and grandmother. She taught by example the importance of family and how her cooking was always better because she made all of her recipes with love. Jennie enjoyed trips to the casinos to play all night, and looking for a bargain at thrift stores. She was a skilled seamstress and wonderful cook and baker. She loved to care for her gardens and collecting bird houses and angels. Her love and support will forever be cherished by her family.
She is survived by her son, Shawn (Debra) McGaffin of Grand Island; daughters, Mary Jo (Marty) Rodenbaugh of Grand Island and Teresa J. (Dale) Morgan of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; special friend, Patrick Ryan of Grand Island; brothers, Earl Strong of O'Neill and James Strong of Fenton, Mo.; sisters, Wyona Orsborn, Pauline (Virgil) Parks and Lonnie (George) Fuller, all of O'Neill, and Joyce (Gordon) Kotrous of Pierce; sister-in-law, Marge Strong of Giltner; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, William Strong; brother-in-law, Herman Orsborn; and sister-in-law, Norma Strong.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Faith Community Church
515 N 10th St, O'Neill, NE
Apr
2
Burial
O'Neill City Cemetery
O'Neill, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jennie was such a nice lady, we always enjoyed visiting with her. Thoughts and prayers. Matt and Sandy Hoffman
Matt & Sandy Hoffman
April 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Jennie will be missed, I so remember our talks on then time clock bench waiting to check in at St Francis. Mary, I'm sorry for your loss. You are the only one I know that stood by your Mom. I know there were others but I don't know names. Prayers for you and your family's at this time.
Roberta Seaman
March 31, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results