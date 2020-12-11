Menu
Jeremy Lee Lemburg
1976 - 2020
BORN
1976
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
HASTINGS - Jeremy Lee Lemburg, 44, of Hastings, formerly of Farwell, was born July 21, 1976, in St. Paul to Jerry and Debra (Doyle) Lemburg. He departed this life Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
He graduated from grade school in Farwell, then from high school at Elba in 1994. He married the love of his life, Retha Rowe, on May 25, 2002. They lived in several towns across Nebraska from Lincoln to Scottsbluff, finally making their home in Hastings.
Jeremy was a compassionate, loving person who cared deeply for his clients when he worked for Mid-Nebraska Services and Mosaic. He continued this to the end as he was an organ and tissue donor.
He is survived by his wife, Retha; four sons, Nathan (Becca) Kelley of McCook, Jacob, Wyatte and Jereson Lemburg of Hastings; a daughter, Gracyann Lemburg of Hastings; a granddaughter, Addilyn Kelley of McCook; mother, Debra Lemburg of Wolbach; father, Jerry Lemburg of Leavenworth, Kan.; mother-in-law, Linda Rowe of Arizona; sister, Audrey (Brad) Thomsen of St. Paul; brother, James Lemburg of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Janet Rowe of Hastings, Chris Rowe of Tennessee; Teri (Lark) Adkins of Arizona; grandparents, Jim and Miriam Doyle of Guide Rock; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeremy was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and T.J. Hatten; father-in-law, the Rev. David Rowe; grandparents, Gilbert and Joyce Lemburg; and great-grandparents, Ross and Etha Doyle and Lois Crews.
The family is requesting attendee's dress in casual attire or "Raiders" gear at the service to honor Jeremy. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street PO Box 112, Saint Paul, NE
Dec
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street PO Box 112, Saint Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry to hear about your loss
Roxy Shuman
December 11, 2020
