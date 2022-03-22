Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Obituaries
Jerome Turek
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ORD - Jerome B. Turek, 82, of Ord, passed away at his home in Ord.
Private family inurnment is planned. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Patricia, in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery.
Jerome was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Valley County to Jimmie and Georgia (Vasicek) Turek. He spent his childhood on the farm southeast of Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1958.
In 1960, Jerome was united in marriage to Patricia Jane Lenker. To this union a son, Robert was born.
Jerome spent his entire life in Ord. In 1963, he began his career as a utility lineman for the City of Ord and retired in 2005 after 42 years of service.
Jerome enjoyed collecting model cars and coins.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Karen Turek of Fort Collins, Colo.; one grandson and one great-grandchild; and his brother, Milton Turek of Ord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia, who passed away on Jan. 20, 2007; a brother, James Turek; and a sister, Darleen Severance.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
So very sorry for your loss!
Beverly (Vasicek). Ellis
Family
March 23, 2022
So sorry to hear of his passing. He gave many happy memories to many people.
Steve Marshall
Family
March 22, 2022
