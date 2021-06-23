Menu
Jerrie J. Morrow
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
LINCOLN - Jerrie J. Morrow, 71, of Lincoln died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A celebration of Jerrie's life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Dino's Eastside Grille, 2901 S. 84th St Ste 16, Lincoln, NE 68506. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.
Ms. Morrow was born Feb. 12, 1950, to Gerald and Dorothy (Kelsey) Merithew in Grand Island.
She is survived by her children, Dimitri (Cindy) Hunter and Alethia (Andrew) Schlachter; grandchildren, DJ (Shelby) Hunter, Jordan (Mayra) Hunter, Chandler and Dylan Boyte; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Andre and Aaliyah Hunter, and Anielka; sisters, Sharon, Lynn, Gail and Nona; and brothers, Allen, George, Luke and Ben.
Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lorri Soden.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dino's Eastside Grille
2901 S. 84th St Ste 16,, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
Jerrie was a Great friend to me in High school, She will be missed. My thoughts and Prays go out to her family.
PATRICIA MEYERS
Friend
June 23, 2021
