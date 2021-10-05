Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry L. Brown
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Jerry Brown, 68, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by his family's love on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Jerry's church home, True North Church at 1804 W. State St, Grand Island, NE 68803. Pastor Paul Cannady will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the family for future designation.
Jerry was born May 30, 1953, the son of Gary and Ruby Ann (Carr) Brown. Jerry was born and raised in Grand Island where he graduated from high school and began learning the construction trade. His job took him to many different towns, far from Grand Island. Following his retirement, he chose to return to Grand Island to care for his mother.
Jerry never stayed still for long and was always on the go. Throughout his life he stayed active by riding bikes, going on walks with his dog, Scout, finding projects and fishing. He was a free spirit and generous to everyone he met. Jerry taught himself to play many instruments, his harmonica being a favorite. He shared his love for God through his music and the love he showed to friends and family.
He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Terence) Stimpson and Hillery (Dave) Schrag, both of Wichita, Kan.; sister, Patsy Ann (Clark) Kalkowski of Grand Island; brothers, Bill Brown of Florida, and Terry (Chana) Brown of Arizona; the mother of his children, Christy Baker of Wichita; six grandchildren, Colby, Emmi, Madelyn, Braiden, Quinton and Treyson; his church family; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
His niece Ariann and her husband, Mark, and their children, Isabella and Addelyn Brown, always made sure to include Jerry in all family celebrations.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Gary in December 2013; his mother, Ruby in December 2020; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Brown.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
10:30a.m.
True North Church, Grand Island
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was sorry to read of Jerry's passing.
David Harries
November 23, 2021
I'm truly sorry for Jerry's passing away so soon. Although he always seemed so much older when we were kids camping, he really wasn't. I got to reacquaint a little with him when he started coming to the pharmacy for prescriptions for Ruby. I am so sorry for your loss.
VICKI E HELLBUSCH
Friend
October 9, 2021
I was so sorry to read of Jerry´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Susie Frei Roe
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results