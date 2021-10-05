Jerry Brown, 68, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by his family's love on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Jerry's church home, True North Church at 1804 W. State St, Grand Island, NE 68803. Pastor Paul Cannady will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the family for future designation.
Jerry was born May 30, 1953, the son of Gary and Ruby Ann (Carr) Brown. Jerry was born and raised in Grand Island where he graduated from high school and began learning the construction trade. His job took him to many different towns, far from Grand Island. Following his retirement, he chose to return to Grand Island to care for his mother.
Jerry never stayed still for long and was always on the go. Throughout his life he stayed active by riding bikes, going on walks with his dog, Scout, finding projects and fishing. He was a free spirit and generous to everyone he met. Jerry taught himself to play many instruments, his harmonica being a favorite. He shared his love for God through his music and the love he showed to friends and family.
He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Terence) Stimpson and Hillery (Dave) Schrag, both of Wichita, Kan.; sister, Patsy Ann (Clark) Kalkowski of Grand Island; brothers, Bill Brown of Florida, and Terry (Chana) Brown of Arizona; the mother of his children, Christy Baker of Wichita; six grandchildren, Colby, Emmi, Madelyn, Braiden, Quinton and Treyson; his church family; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
His niece Ariann and her husband, Mark, and their children, Isabella and Addelyn Brown, always made sure to include Jerry in all family celebrations.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Gary in December 2013; his mother, Ruby in December 2020; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Brown.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.