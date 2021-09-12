ANACORTES, Wash. - Jerry Jud Burns, a resident of Anacortes, Wash., passed away Aug. 16, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Joyce, son (Dale), sister-in-law, Joann, and dear friend Kathy.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was born April 12, 1936, on a ranch outside of Arcadia, the son of Marion Burns and Dorothy (Woody) Burns.
After serving in the United States Army, he eventually settled in Renton, Wash. He was employed by the Boeing Company, retiring in 1998 after 35 years of service. He was an avid sailor, fisherman, skier and gardener. He was Director of the Anacortes Duplicate Bridge Club for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Brian, Jerome, Dale and Daniel; daughter, Janis (Rob) Heidemann; sisters, Joellen (Marvin) Hunt and Terri Winter Ferguson, in Nebraska; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
We want to thank Dr. Curran and the staff at Island Hospital ER Department, the staff at Home Place Memory Care of Oak Harbor and the Whidbey Health Hospice Care for all their kindness, thoughtfulness and care of Jerry in the last two weeks of his life.
Memorials may be made to: Home Place Memory Care, Whidbey Health Hospice Care or to a charity of your choice
. Jerry you will always be loved and in our hearts. To share memories of Jerry, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.