AURORA - Jerry Linn Denton, 78, passed into eternity at Hospice House in Omaha on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Aurora Methodist Church, 1104 A St., Aurora. The Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Interment will be prior to the church service at 9:30 a.m. at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a future date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Jerry Linn Denton 07.02.1943 - 10.01.2021
Jerry was gifted with a great intellect and athletic abilities. At Kearney High School he lettered in Football, Basketball, Baseball and Tennis and was on several championship teams. He was elected class president his junior and senior years. He played baseball at the University of Nebraska his freshman year and was recruited to the Innocents Society. Jerry struggled with bipolar depression his entire life. He supported Carole when her son, Christian, developed and later died because of schizophrenia.
Jerry devoted his life as a psychologist to guide and counsel hundreds of people. He earned a BS in business from KSC in 1966, was a member of Theta Xi, taught and was a guidance counselor at Ravenna High School. He earned an MS in Counseling from KSC, and then a doctorate degree in educational psychology from the University of South Dakota at Vermillion in 1970. He started his career as a professor of counseling at Kearney State College in 1970, pioneering the Student Health and Counseling Center where he served as director until he opened a private practice.
He married Susan Rojeski in 1967. She served as psychometrist and business manager of The Family Therapy Clinic. He married Carole Sterup Kroeger in 1994. He and Carole worked together counseling people until he retired in 2020. Jerry and Carole shared a passion for Jungian Psychology and traveled to many conferences together. Jerry was an avid golfer and also enjoyed piloting small aircraft. He and Carole traveled to many U.S. cities together in his aircraft.
He left his wife, Carole; three children, Kimberly Denton-Hill and Chris Hill (Ava and Mara), Chris and Ashlea Denton (Henry, Magdalena, Wilhelmina), and Kevin Denton and Jessica Winter (Elliott and Freyja); and two stepchildren, Caroline and Tim Jones (Alexandra and Samuel) and Cameron and Rose Kroeger (Franklin).
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Veva Denton, and grandparents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 6, 2021.