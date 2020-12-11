Menu
Jerry L. Schweiger
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Jerry L. Schwieger, 81, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Private family memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The service will be available to view on All Faiths Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Jerry was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Grand Island, son of Leo and Evelyn (Blaise) Schwieger, and raised on the family farm with his four brothers. He attended Grand Island Public Schools and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served proudly for two years.
Jerry married Rosemary Wolf on July 1, 1962, and his wife passed in 1988. He then married Melissa "Missy" Schwieger on Oct. 12, 1991.
Jerry attended business college in Grand Island before he purchased Lingerman Paint Store, and then owned and operated Schwieger Home Decorating into the late 80s. Jerry then continued on as a self-employed paint contractor and traveled extensively in the Midwest as a family-operated business before retiring due to health reasons in 2015.
Jerry enjoyed attending the horse races throughout the United States and gambling at many casinos. He loved to travel and camp in their RV with Missy and the grandkids. He was an avid Husker and Raiders fan. His love for softball started with coaching his kids and then continued on watching his granddaughters play. Jerry was proud to have played in Minor League Baseball, and was also a Golden Glove Boxer. Jerry cherished his time with family including others that also called him "Grandpa."
He is survived by his wife, Missy of Grand Island; children, Ginny (Stephen) Ford of Covina, Calif., Kristie Osborn of Lincoln, Brian (Melissa) Schwieger of Tavares, Fla., Eric (Teri) Thompson of Aurora, Colo., and Tessa (Mario) Cruz of Omaha; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo (Lana) Schwieger of Grand Island, Richard "Dick" (Sue) Schwieger of Grand Island, and Dennis (Cynthia) Schwieger of Omaha; along with many extended family and friends. His four-legged friend, Mieko, will also miss him greatly.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Judy; and great-grandson, August Schwieger.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kristie and Ginny, I´m thinking of you both as you go through this difficult time. Love and prayers to you and your families.
Amy Welton
December 14, 2020
All my love and sympathy for your loss.
Sally Burkholder
Friend
December 12, 2020
Thoughts and prayers Missy and family.
Jerry and Sue Shalberg
December 11, 2020
Sorry to here about Jerry gonna miss him coming to the Coney and talking horses, my dad enjoyed him God bless.
George Katrouzos
December 11, 2020
Jerry was a temporary resident of mine and missy was my charge nurse for nights. Missy I´m so sorry to hear This. Jerry was such a nice man.
Abby ross
December 11, 2020
