Jerry L. Schwieger, 81, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Grand Island, son of Leo and Evelyn (Blaise) Schwieger, and raised on the family farm with his four brothers. He attended Grand Island Public Schools and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served proudly for two years.
Jerry married Rosemary Wolf on July 1, 1962, and his wife passed in 1988. He then married Melissa "Missy" Schwieger on Oct. 12, 1991.
Jerry attended business college in Grand Island before he purchased Lingerman Paint Store, and then owned and operated Schwieger Home Decorating into the late 80s. Jerry then continued on as a self-employed paint contractor and traveled extensively in the Midwest as a family-operated business before retiring due to health reasons in 2015.
Jerry enjoyed attending the horse races throughout the United States and gambling at many casinos. He loved to travel and camp in their RV with Missy and the grandkids. He was an avid Husker and Raiders fan. His love for softball started with coaching his kids and then continued on watching his granddaughters play. Jerry was proud to have played in Minor League Baseball, and was also a Golden Glove Boxer. Jerry cherished his time with family including others that also called him "Grandpa."
He is survived by his wife, Missy of Grand Island; children, Ginny (Stephen) Ford of Covina, Calif., Kristie Osborn of Lincoln, Brian (Melissa) Schwieger of Tavares, Fla., Eric (Teri) Thompson of Aurora, Colo., and Tessa (Mario) Cruz of Omaha; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo (Lana) Schwieger of Grand Island, Richard "Dick" (Sue) Schwieger of Grand Island, and Dennis (Cynthia) Schwieger of Omaha; along with many extended family and friends. His four-legged friend, Mieko, will also miss him greatly.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Judy; and great-grandson, August Schwieger.
