MESA, Ariz. - Jerry Joseph Schweitzer, 80, of Mesa, Ariz., took his final steps to Jesus on June 9, 2021, in his home three years after a diagnosis of Lewy Body dementia.

A burial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Berwick Cemetery in Cairo. Gifts may be given in memoriam to the Missions Fund of Trinity Church at www.trinitymesa.church.

Jerry was born in Feb. 24, 1941, in Wood River.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret (Peg) Schweitzer (nee Nelson); daughters, JanElaine (Jes) and Andrew Claydon, Jennifer and Mathew Olsen, and Joni and Alec Willis; seven grandchildren; and his sister, Rose Latham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence Schweitzer; sister, Ruth (Toots) Buettner; and three infant siblings.

