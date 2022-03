Jerry D. Shipman, 61, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 15, 2021.He was born Nov. 2, 1960. Funeral Service will be held at 10 Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.