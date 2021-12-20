Jerry Shipman, 61, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor Sheri Lodel officiating. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Jerry was born Nov. 2, 1960, at the Grand Island Hospital to Harry and Lavonne Shipman. He grew up on a farm five miles northeast of Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Northwest in 1979. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army in 1980 and was honorably discharged in 1983.
He worked around the Grand Island area where he made many lifelong friends. He was a prankster and would consider himself a comedian at heart. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gaming with friends worldwide. He cared deeply about his family and took great pride in being a father and a grandfather.
He is survived by brothers, Larry Shipman of Grand Island and Tim Shipman of Omaha; children, Destiny Shipman of Sioux City, Jerad (Skye) Shipman of Grand Island and Jacob Shipman of York and grandchildren, Hunter, Henry and Elaina.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Shipman.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.