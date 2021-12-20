Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Shipman
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Jerry Shipman, 61, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor Sheri Lodel officiating. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Jerry was born Nov. 2, 1960, at the Grand Island Hospital to Harry and Lavonne Shipman. He grew up on a farm five miles northeast of Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Northwest in 1979. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army in 1980 and was honorably discharged in 1983.
He worked around the Grand Island area where he made many lifelong friends. He was a prankster and would consider himself a comedian at heart. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gaming with friends worldwide. He cared deeply about his family and took great pride in being a father and a grandfather.
He is survived by brothers, Larry Shipman of Grand Island and Tim Shipman of Omaha; children, Destiny Shipman of Sioux City, Jerad (Skye) Shipman of Grand Island and Jacob Shipman of York and grandchildren, Hunter, Henry and Elaina.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Shipman.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
1304 N. Custer Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Tim, Larry and family, you have our deepest sympathy. Joyce & Leo
Joyce Pazdera & Leo Krivickas
December 22, 2021
Jake, so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He was such a great guy. Our sincerest condolences.
Barbara Engelbrecht
December 17, 2021
To Larry, Tim, Destiny, Jerod, and Jacob-I´m very sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of Jerry making delicious pots of soup for holiday get togethers.
Lynn Mack
Other
December 17, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Jerry. Prayers to all of the family.
Brad and Sherry Desel
Family
December 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Jerry was a good freind and will be missed by many. god bless.
gary roder
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results