Jerry Thiel, 68, of Grand Island broke the bonds of this world and ran into the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.

Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road, Grand Island, with the Rev. Luke Biggs officiating, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at a later date.

Jerry was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Ogden, Utah, to Frank and Jeane (Cooley) Thiel. Jerry was the fifth of Frank and Jeane's 14 children. Jerry attended schools in Utah, then Nebraska, graduating from Kenesaw High School in 1972. Jerry loved all sports and excelled in baseball.

At age 13, Jerry climbed behind the wheel of his first semi and never looked back. He drove mostly the western states with his father and his beloved brothers. His preference was always a long-nose Peterbilt. Jerry was dependable, hardworking and very skilled at his profession. Throughout his driving career he earned numerous safe driving awards. His most recent driving employment was with Bosselman's in Grand Island until suffering a massive stroke five years ago, leaving him unable to continue his career. Jerry was strong-willed and never stopped believing he would walk again.

In 1976, Jerry was united in marriage to Shirley Mommsen. In this unity they had two daughters: Erica Thiel Ritz and Erin Thiel. Whenever he had the chance, he was teaching his girls how to mow the yard properly and drive a vehicle. Both of his girls enjoyed a good one-on-one basketball game with him while growing up and listening to him and his brothers and sisters reminisce about the past.

Jerry was a sports fan and enjoyed getting together with all of his family to watch the Huskers play. He attended every activity that he could for his grandchildren, and loved to watch all of his grandchildren play ball and sing in their school programs and was always readily available for good advice on all subjects, especially baseball. His grandbabies were his heart's joy.

In 2003, Jerry was united in marriage to Sharon (Spence) Ritz. With this unity he welcomed two stepchildren: TJ Ritz and Tina Kosinski.

Jerry was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by many.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Erica (TJ) Ritz of Grand Island, Erin Thiel of Grand Island and Tina Kosinski (Chad Sandoe) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Justice, Kaden and Logan Ritz, Urijah, Ariana and Arabella Alloway, Kyle (KaSandra) Kosinski, and Wade, Kaylee and Kassie Kosinski; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill and James Thiel of Holstein, Ed (Cheryl) Thiel of Hastings, Mike Thiel of Aurora, Colo., and Dan (Monica) Thiel of Wellington, Colo.; sisters, Bonnie LeFevre of Hastings, DeeAnn (Ron) Krysl of Atkinson, Terry (Jim) Nabower of Holstein, Cheryl Turner of Westminster, Colo., Jane Brennfoerder of Okalahoma City, Okla., and June Stark of Henderson, Nev.; brother-in-law, Danny Klein of Roseland; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, as well as friends.

He was preceded in death by one unborn baby; his parents, Frank and Jeane Thiel; mothers-in-law, Alice Spence and Irene Mommsen; father-in-law, Gerhard Mommsen; brother, Karl Thiel; sister, Fanny Klein; brothers-in-law, Franklin D. LeFevre, Jim and Ron Spence; and nephews, Scott and Steve LeFevre and Ryan Thiel.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 14, 2021.