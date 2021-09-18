Menu
Jerry Tyma
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jerry Tyma, 78, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his Orlando, Fla., home, surrounded by family.
Jerry was born in Loup City to Ralph and Bertha (Klimek) Tyma. He and his four siblings were raised in the farming community in that area. Jerry attended Central Catholic High School in Grand Island, where he excelled in football, basketball and track. His two daughters and grandchildren shared in his love of sports. He left Nebraska for Washington, D.C., to start a career in the Federal Government. There, Jerry met Marian (Stefanisko) and married. After a few years, they relocated to Colorado, enjoying views of the majestic Rocky Mountains for 37 years. Jerry and Marian lived in Texas and Florida before settling in Florida full time.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Marian Tyma; his daughters, Jaci Tyma and Rodney LeMond and Cindi and Glenn Fields; his siblings, Mick and Carolyn Tyma of St. Paul, Marge and Gordon Ockinga of Grand Island, Joe and Mary Tyma of Crete and Donna and Bob Miller of China Grove, N.C.; his grandchildren, Zach and Shelly Metzger, Wyatt Metzger, Monica Metzger and Mike Kopensky, Kyle Mercer and Kara Mercer; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; and his beloved dog, Max.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/jerry-tyma-memorial-fund.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 18, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. He was my third cousin and I lost track of him. Last I knew he lived in Texas. I was from G.I. also. Bless his family always.
Terry Tyma
Family
September 21, 2021
