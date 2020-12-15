ST. PAUL - Jessica "Jessi" Elizabeth Thompson, 33, of St. Paul, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Many hearts are torn with their loss.
A Celebration of Jessica's life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A eulogy will be read by Val Killinger at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jessi was born Jan. 23, 1987, to Ed and Anne (Sack) in Grand Island. The fourth of their four children, she was very special from her birth. Anne was in college to become a nurse, when Jessi became her father's side kick. She received her education and graduated from at St. Paul Public School. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Abate of Nebraska.
Jessi never met a stranger. Her kindness and sass made her one of a kind. She loved traveling with her family. Trips to Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana were her favorites. She kept herself busy with different art projects, riding her four-wheeler and taking care of her animals. She was a collector of many things. Her favorite things were her purses and her mobile stuffed zoo. She kept the family tradition of collecting nutcrackers. She loved her nieces and nephews more than anything. She will be remembered as a true "one of a kind" and there will never be another like her!
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Ed; a sister and brother-in-law, Lacey and Matt Bonner of Grand Island; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Connie Thompson of St. Paul and Andy and Stacy Thompson of Palmer; her grandmother, Margaret Thompson, of St. Paul; 11 nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne; an infant sister, Hope; and her grandparents and great-grandparents.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.