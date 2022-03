Jesus Salazar, 60, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.Jesus was born March 20, 1960, in El Salvador to Jesus Flores and Maria Conception Salazar.Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral service at 5, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.