Jill M. Strong, 77, of Grand Island, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Mitchell County Hospital Health System in Beloit, Kan., surrounded by her loving family.

Jill's life will be celebrated April 30 at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 17, 2022.