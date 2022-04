OMAHA - Jim "Griz" E. Connelly, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Spalding, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Millard Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery at Spalding.Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. A recording of Jim's service will be available later that day and can be viewed on his obituary page on www.levanderfuneralhome.com. Current COVID-19 DHM's in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at all services and masks will be required for those in attendance.Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association Levander Funeral Home in Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.