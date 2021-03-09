Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jim E. "Griz" Connelly
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding
421 N. Walnut St.
Spalding, NE
OMAHA - Jim "Griz" E. Connelly, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Spalding, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Millard Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery at Spalding.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. A recording of Jim's service will be available later that day and can be viewed on his obituary page on www.levanderfuneralhome.com. Current COVID-19 DHM's in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at all services and masks will be required for those in attendance.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Levander Funeral Home in Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Spalding
150 E Marguerite St., Spalding, NE
Mar
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Spalding
150 E Marguerite St., Spalding, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Levander Funeral Home of Spalding.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Please accept our sympathy. Prayers to the family.
Lou and Regina Rohan
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results