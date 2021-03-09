OMAHA - Jim "Griz" E. Connelly, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Spalding, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Millard Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery at Spalding.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. A recording of Jim's service will be available later that day and can be viewed on his obituary page on www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Current COVID-19 DHM's in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at all services and masks will be required for those in attendance.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Levander Funeral Home in Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 9, 2021.