OMAHA - Jim "Griz" E. Connelly, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Spalding, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Millard Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara and Deacon Jim Naughtin officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery at Spalding.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday. A recording of Jim's service will be available later that day and can be viewed on his obituary page on www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Current COVID-19 DHMs in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at all services and masks will be required for those in attendance.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Levander Funeral Home in Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
James "Griz" Emmett Connelly was born Oct. 26, 1950, at St. John's Hospital in Spalding to Emmett and Margaret (Bauer) Connelly. Jim attended District 24 in Wheeler County through the eighth grade and graduated from Spalding Academy in 1969.
Following graduation, Jim worked construction in the Spalding area before moving to Omaha, where he continued working in the construction industry at the Veterans Hospital. Jim then went to work for Peke Builders out of Lincoln where he traveled throughout the United States refurbishing mall store fronts for The Buckle and Maurice's clothing stores. Upon returning to Spalding in the mid 1970s, Jim worked with Tom Donovan from Greeley for many years before starting his own business, Connelly Painting and Repair.
In 2012, Jim was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease. He relocated to assisted living and long-term care facilities in the Omaha area, where he spent the remainder of his life.
Jim enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping and photography while traveling many states. Jim was also involved in working on his family's ancestry. Jim loved watching and playing sports, especially basketball, baseball and softball. Jim spent many seasons playing softball for Grandmother's Lounge in Omaha with his cronies from Spalding, Greeley and O'Neill.
He was a walking encyclopedia of sports trivia. Jim was the "Go to Guy" for all sports questions. One of his fondest memories was spending time with Larry the Cable Guy when the Cable Guy was at Elaine and Jim's acreage filming a commercial.
Jim was a quiet man and was well liked by anyone he met. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his brother, Tom (Vickie) Connelly of Spalding; a sister, Elaine (Jim) Scheef of Gretna; nephews, Shane and Kelly Connelly; and nieces, Cheri Diessner, Cori Bumgardner and Karen Roza.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.