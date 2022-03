Jim R. Fagan, 70, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home, with his loving family and friends at his side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.