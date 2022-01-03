Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmie Nelson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Jimmie D. Nelson, 86, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, with visitation two hours prior at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfhVBVRegU_3S7w9nUxfu6Q.
Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Jimmie was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Fullerton to Walter and Ollie (Marshall) Nelson. He grew up in Fullerton and graduated from Fullerton High School with the class of 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
On July 5, 1958, he was united in marriage to Emily Puente.
Jimmie was employed with Urly Talbert Wholesale Food for 22 years and with Country General for more than 10 years. He enjoyed his job because he was able to meet and build relationships with many people during the years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was Knight of the Month numerous times and even Knight of the Year. He enjoyed volunteering and helping people and never asked for anything in return. He loved being around people and was known as the "popcorn man" at bingo and could strike up a conversation with anyone, so he never knew a stranger. He was an avid Husker football fan and attended many games and enjoyed dancing with Emily. He was known to all his friends as "The Governor."
Survived by son, Darrell (Julie) Nelson of Grand Island; daughter, Tracey (Christopher) Roberts of Davidson, N.C.; grandchildren, Jackson Roberts, Lauren Roberts and Claire Nelson; sisters-in-law, Connie Puente, Carmen Luna, Virginia (Rich) Soto, Terri (Richard) Brown, Ramona Puente and Polly Puente; and brothers-in-law, Manuel (Josie) Puente and Andy (Nancy) Puente.
Preceded in death by parents; wife; brothers, Leland Nelson and Richard Nelson and sisters, Phyllis Peterson and Karen Baker; brothers-in-law, John Puente, Tom Puente, Phillip (Doris) Puente and Bob Luna; and sister-in-law, Mary Puente.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear of Jimmie's passing Darrell. Your Dad was known by so many people, he will truly be missed. Sure wish we could have got our parents together liked we talked about. Prayers to you and your family. God Bless !
Ann Briseno Hansen
Friend
January 6, 2022
May peace come to your family.
Carl and Sharon Roberts
January 4, 2022
Sorry to here about Jimmy, miss him coming into the Coney God bless.
George Katrouzos
January 4, 2022
So very sorry to hear about the Governor. A true legend about town that will be dearly missed by many. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless!
Roger Schmidt
Other
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results