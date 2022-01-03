Jimmie D. Nelson, 86, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, with visitation two hours prior at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfhVBVRegU_3S7w9nUxfu6Q.
Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Jimmie was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Fullerton to Walter and Ollie (Marshall) Nelson. He grew up in Fullerton and graduated from Fullerton High School with the class of 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
On July 5, 1958, he was united in marriage to Emily Puente.
Jimmie was employed with Urly Talbert Wholesale Food for 22 years and with Country General for more than 10 years. He enjoyed his job because he was able to meet and build relationships with many people during the years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was Knight of the Month numerous times and even Knight of the Year. He enjoyed volunteering and helping people and never asked for anything in return. He loved being around people and was known as the "popcorn man" at bingo and could strike up a conversation with anyone, so he never knew a stranger. He was an avid Husker football fan and attended many games and enjoyed dancing with Emily. He was known to all his friends as "The Governor."
Survived by son, Darrell (Julie) Nelson of Grand Island; daughter, Tracey (Christopher) Roberts of Davidson, N.C.; grandchildren, Jackson Roberts, Lauren Roberts and Claire Nelson; sisters-in-law, Connie Puente, Carmen Luna, Virginia (Rich) Soto, Terri (Richard) Brown, Ramona Puente and Polly Puente; and brothers-in-law, Manuel (Josie) Puente and Andy (Nancy) Puente.
Preceded in death by parents; wife; brothers, Leland Nelson and Richard Nelson and sisters, Phyllis Peterson and Karen Baker; brothers-in-law, John Puente, Tom Puente, Phillip (Doris) Puente and Bob Luna; and sister-in-law, Mary Puente.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2022.