SAN DIEGO - Jimmie R. Sober, 83, of San Diego, formerly of Shelton, passed on at his home in San Diego on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Jimmie was born in Shelton on July 29, 1937, and graduated from high school in 1956. He then joined the Navy. While in the Navy, he continued schooling and received his master's in engineering. He had the pleasure of teaching the Coast Guard how to operate the hovercraft, and also operated it in a movie starring Dean Martin.

After retiring from active duty for the Navy, he worked for Rohr Industries in Maryland. He then returned to San Diego and ventured in many learning experiences, along with staying connected with the Navy as an inactive officer. His last venture was studying law in Social Security and workers compensation. He then worked as a Social Security analyst for the state of California until he retired. His desire was to help people. He also had a great interest in animals and spent much time rescuing stray dogs and finding homes for them. Every day he also set out cat food in various areas to feed the feral and abandoned cats.

In 2016, Jimmie was given the honor of being elected veteran of the year, as an E-8 senior chief officer of the U.S. Navy.

Jimmie left behind his wife, Ekeanor; three daughters, Jody Sober Littrell, Jolene Wilson and Jeri Farrar; a son, Jimmie Sober Jr.; a stepdaughter, Melissa Corros; a stepson, Mijan Corros; three brothers, Ronnie "Joe" Sober, Terry L. Sober and Dale "Scott" Sober; and four sisters, Karen Skinner, Pamela Sober-Miller, Judy Borowski and Kelly Chastain; plus 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Cornell "Corky" Sober and Marjorie (Beetem) Sober, and brothers, Cornell Sober Jr. and Arthur Sober.

A celebration of life will be held in early April at the Methodist Church in San Diego and his interment will be in the federal military Milamar National Cemetery.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 4, 2021.